Temperatures take tumble on Tuesday!

So far, September is seeing a warm start to the month. All of that changes on Tuesday as fall-like conditions move into Idaho!

This weekend so far has seen 80s as the highs for the valley floors and 70s in the mountains. This trend continues at least one more day before our major cool down arrives. Heading into Monday, our friends to the west will see it first.

Cool conditions and rain hit Oregon to start the work week, and on Tuesday, we will see the tumble. Seventies as the highs in Boise and Twin Falls, and chances of showers Wednesday through Sunday. Moving forward, there isn't a forecast set to break 80°, meaning fall may officially stick around.

Enjoy the last couple of days of heat. Cool conditions are taking over soon. Have a great weekend!