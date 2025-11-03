Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Temperatures take a tumble and rain returns to Idaho

Idaho has had an awesome weekend with nice skies, good temperatures and no rain in sight. That all changes moving into this work week.

Skies shift heading into Tuesday with increasing rain and wet weather for the Treasure Valley. That will continue through Friday, so plenty of rain is set to move in.

The forecast shows drier weather as we get into the weekend, but temperatures look to stay settled into the 50's so even though the rain moves away, the cooler conditions stick around.

Enjoy the last of the weekend before the weather takes a turn.

