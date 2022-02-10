Watch
Temperatures spike to 50 degrees in the valley

Another mild day Thursday
Posted at 6:37 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 20:38:45-05

Temperatures spike to 50 degrees in the valley and more mild weather is likely into the weekend.

High pressure has been nudging inland and along with it the milder air. In Oregon, temperatures soared into the 60s, and Brookings, Oregon which is right on the Pacific Ocean spiked to 79 degrees after being in the mid-40s just two days ago.

Our next storm will be on Monday and it will bring some light mountain snow along with some Treasure Valley rain showers.

