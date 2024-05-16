Temperatures spike only to fall short of a cold front arriving Friday find out how cool we get here

Happy Friday-Eve

Today will be the warmest day we've had this week. Waking up temperatures will start the day in the 60s. Heading out the door be sure to grab sunscreen, water, and sunglasses. We are starting the day nice and clear with the exception of a few clouds building in later this afternoon.

Warmer temperatures will track through Southeastern Oregon and the Treasure Valley. With our east and West Central Mountains remain on the cooler side in the mid to upper 70s.

Late Thursday night into Friday morning an upper level low will push a cold front across South Eastern Oregon and into South Western Idaho. It will carry very light snow showers to the West Central Mountains. Temperatures still remain fairly warm on Friday, but feel cooler at times due to gusty northwesterly winds.

Temperatures cool near the average for Friday. With a subtle warm up for Saturday. Conditions will favor the upper 60s after this with a possibility of light rain next Wednesday.

If you aren't a fan of the warmer weather, don't worry to much, today may be the warmest day we have for another week or so. Temperatures next week cool once again!

Have a great Friday eve

