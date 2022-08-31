Watch Now
Temperatures soar well above normal today

Posted at 1:40 PM, Aug 31, 2022
A Heat Advisory continues in southern Idaho today and is set to last through Monday....though could be extended.

A ridge of high pressure is building over the western United States and sending temperatures well above normal - about 20 degrees over our average temperatures in Boise today with a high of around 104 degrees.

Tomorrow temperatures will drop and hang out in the upper 90s in the Treasure Valley.

This hot weather elevates the risk of heat-related illness, so be very careful out there today! Drink plenty of water, stay in the shade, and be mindful of vulnerable individuals like children, the elderly, and pets. Be cautious of any rigorous outdoor exercise.

