Temperatures soar to unseasonably high levels, find out how long it will last

Temperatures warmed to above 70° in Boise on Sunday for a very nice day and the warming trend will be continuing with a dramatic rise in temperature to the mid-80s by Monday. There is a slight chance of storms in eastern Oregon and the West Central Mountains Monday evening and night.

On Tuesday there is a better chance of storms developing as early as afternoon, lasting through evening. Strong storms are likely to develop. These storms could contain wind gusts easily to 60 mph so please stay connected for updates on our potential for severe weather for all of western and central Idaho along with eastern Oregon. Temperatures will be "hot" with highs approaching 90° in may valley locations.

Wednesday will be much cooler after a cold front crosses the area with an afternoon high only near 70° and a breeze. Sunshine will be on the increase as well.

Thursday will still be a bit breezy and it will be a cooler morning with lows in the mid-40s and an afternoon high once again around 70° with lots of sunshine.

Right now, Friday is my pick day of next week with a high of 75°, lots of sunshine and light wind.

Next weekend looks warm with a partly cloudy sky and temps in the low to mid-80s.

Stay connected right here for updates to my extended forecast!