Temperatures soar to near-record levels with a summer-like breeze

Temperatures will approach a record high temperature of 80 degrees across the Treasure Valley on Monday. Gusty winds will continue into the night.

A cold front will move through the valley from west to east on Tuesday reaching Ontario around 8 am, Boise at 9:30 am, and Mountain Home around 11:30 am. Winds will shift to the northwest and it will be breezy and cooler as temperatures only rise around 5-10 degrees all day topping out some twenty degrees cooler than today at 60. There is a chance of a shower or two when the front passes. Otherwise, we can expect a lot more

clouds.

On Wednesday, it will continue to be cooler and breezy but there will be a lot of sunshine. It will be much cooler in the morning with a low in the mid-30s then an afternoon high only in the mid-50s.

Sunshine could continue right into and through the weekend with a warming trend... 50s Thursday and Friday, 60s on Saturday, and low 70s by Sunday.

The Boise River will rise from 2874cfs Monday to around 4000cfs by midday Wednesday. This is to create space in the reservoirs for the Spring runoff. Bankful is 6500cfs and flood

stage is 7000cfs

