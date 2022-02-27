Watch
Temperatures soar this week

Valley showers and mountain snow return
Posted at 3:47 PM, Feb 27, 2022
An atmospheric river is pushing onshore in Washington and will sag south bringing rain to the lower elevations and snow to some ski areas.

The Treasure Valley may see some rain showers by Monday evening and night. Showers are possible on Tuesday morning then again on Thursday.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday when Boise should hit the low to mid-60s with a mostly cloudy sky. By Friday some cooler air will return along with the chance of snow showers.

Ski areas will see snow with Brundage Mountain followed by Tamarack Resort seeing the most and ski areas further south such as Bogus Basin will see less snow.

Be sure to stay connected right here and on my Facebook Page for updates on snowfall accumulations for the mountains.

