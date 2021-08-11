Temperatures Soar into the Weekend

We continue to see temperatures warming and sizzling heat is in our near future.

Some clouds are drifting over the region but no precipitation is likely into the weekend. Expect mid-90s Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. On Thursday it will feel quite hot with temperatures in the upper 90s in Boise and near 100 in the western valley.

Everyone in the valley should top 100 on Friday and probably Saturday with sizzling sunshine both days.

On Sunday expect it to stay near 100 with some clouds increasing during the day.

The central mountains will hit the mid-90s at 5000 feet in places like McCall by Friday.