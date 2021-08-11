Watch
Weather

Actions

Temperatures Soar into the Weekend

100+ by Friday
Videos
Temperatures Soar into the Weekend
Posted at 7:36 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 21:38:22-04

We continue to see temperatures warming and sizzling heat is in our near future.

Some clouds are drifting over the region but no precipitation is likely into the weekend. Expect mid-90s Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. On Thursday it will feel quite hot with temperatures in the upper 90s in Boise and near 100 in the western valley.

Everyone in the valley should top 100 on Friday and probably Saturday with sizzling sunshine both days.

On Sunday expect it to stay near 100 with some clouds increasing during the day.

The central mountains will hit the mid-90s at 5000 feet in places like McCall by Friday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018