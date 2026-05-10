Idaho is on a dry weather streak, and things are about to dry out even faster with a chance of triple digits coming to Idaho.

The May warm-up reaches a new high with Tuesday showcasing the warmest temperatures of 2026 so far. Weekend mid-70s shoot up to 90s by Sunday.

WATCH | Check out the forecast with triple digits here—

Temperatures soar: A chance at triple digits this week

Temperatures peak on the second day of the work week. Right now it's forecast to hit 98° in Boise. Surrounding areas could easily hit 100°, so if you have plans to be outside on Tuesday, make sure to stay hydrated and don't spend too much time in the sun.

We have a roller coaster forecast this week, so soon after we peak on Tuesday, temperatures fall fast. By next weekend, the 70s return to southern Idaho. Nonetheless, the first 90s and even the first 100 may hit this week, so make sure to stay as cool as you can.

Continue to enjoy the clear skies and nice weekend this week! Temperatures jump going into the work week.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast—