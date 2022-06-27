Watch Now
Temperatures set to soar above 100 degrees tomorrow in the Treasure Valley

Posted at 6:12 PM, Jun 26, 2022
Conditions remain on the same trajectory as the past few days in southwestern Idaho.

In the Treasure Valley tomorrow, we'll hit 90 degrees by noon and soar into the triple-digits by the hottest part of the day. Temperatures will also get very hot in the Magic Valley - upper 90s by the afternoon. Almost no cloud cover with these current weather conditions.

Monday will cool down by only a few degrees and be another scorcher - same with Tuesday. Wednesday we'll finally see some relief from this heat as some low-pressure dips into the region bringing our high temperatures back to more of a normal range in the upper 80s.

With the heat it's important to do everything you can to stay cool and keep an eye out for heat-related illnesses. For a good resource for signs and symptoms, click here.

