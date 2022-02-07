Watch
Temperatures return to normal this week

Posted at 9:14 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 11:14:57-05

NAMPA, Idaho — Temperatures jump slightly across the Treasure Valley this week. The normal temperature for Boise is now 42 degrees and we'll continue to see normal temperatures for the week—possibly temperatures a few degrees above normal.

A temperature inversion will form with low clouds at night and in the morning but lots of sunshine is likely throughout the day.

The next snowstorm in the forecast will be in the central mountains and it won't come until a week from Monday! After that, there is a chance of mountain snow on February 18th and the 23rd but neither brings significant snow accumulations.

