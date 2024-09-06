Temperatures remain toasty this afternoon but changes are on the way

Good Morning Idaho!

I hope the work week has treated you well.

Winds are coming from the southeast causing the smoke to push to the north west. This will provide relief along the Treasure and Magic Valley. However, I wouldn't expect the clearest skies just yet. Good news is that air quality is now moderate across much of the viewing area. This means air quality is acceptable, but can still cause a stir up if you're more sensitive to higher amounts of air pollutants.

The only areas I would remain cautious of are McCall and Cascade, waking up they are already seeing unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups. This includes the kiddos and elderly.

Idaho News 6

Through the weekend we remain toasty in the 90s, it's possible isolated showers will come across the area. However, the moisture looks to be focused over the Central Mountains, and unfortunately this system isn't bringing much rain more so the probability for thunderstorms to form. Stay up to date with us heading through the weekend.

Good news is that another cooler system will track in next work week bringing comfortable temperatures middle of the week and models are picking up a good sip of water for Idaho. This will be something we continue to monitor into next week.

Otherwise have a safe and wonderful weekend Idaho

