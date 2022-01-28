Temperatures remain frigid but sunshine hits the valley!

NAMPA, Idaho — The higher elevations saw bright, sunny weather and that will continue through Saturday but very cold mornings are in store with some temperatures going below zero.

If you are headed to the winter carnival this weekend you can expect sunny weather despite some patchy early morning fog. It will be very cold in the morning with low temps in the single digits by afternoon temperatures on Saturday around 33 degrees with very light wind.

If you are planning on viewing the fireworks over Payette Lake this Friday night, expect temperatures to be in teens with a clear sky. Light snow will move into the McCall area Sunday later afternoon or early evening so if you want to beat the snow it would be best to leave by early to mid-afternoon. This will not be a big storm with only an inch or so in McCall between Sunday evening and Monday midday.

The Treasure Valley may only see a few snow showers into early Monday morning with only a slight chance of a slick Monday morning commute. This system will be staying a bit further north and is look a bit weaker than in previous days.