Temperatures remain consistent despite a "Stagnant Air Advisory"

NAMPA, Idaho — *Air stagnation advisory in effect until 11 am MST Wednesday*

Poor visibility was a big headliner this morning during the rush hour commute. Dense fog throughout Eastern Oregon and parts of the Treasure Valley barely exceeded 5 miles.

Low-level cloud development and/or fog is anticipated every morning until Wednesday as a result of stagnant air (inversion).

Air stagnation happens when air mass remains in one spot for an extended period of time. Light winds and lack of precipitation create more susceptible conditions for air pollution to linger or stick in the air. Essentially mother natures filtration system is "out of commission."

"If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood-burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible," said the National Weather Service in Boise.

Monday through Wednesday conditions remain dry. Temperatures may fluctuate, but as the forecast stands now temperatures remain consistent and should average 50-55 degrees.