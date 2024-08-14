Temperatures looking cooler into the afternoon ahead of a slight warm up and thunderstorm chances increasing

Good Morning Idaho it's hump day for some of us but for others it's the first day of school!

This morning temperatures are kicking off the day in the 60s, you may want to send your kiddo with a light jacket to school today. However, they won't need it by the afternoon as temperatures will be sitting in the 80s.

Thunderstorm risks have refocused over Oregon, the East Central Mountains and the Magic Valley. Models are picking up a few scattered showers over these areas, so keep an eye out if you're heading into those areas.

Tomorrow it appears we have a better chance of receiving widespread showers. I would prepare to see rain early in the morning, and into the late evening if you are located within the Treasure Valley. Otherwise moisture looks to be focused over Oregon, and the East and West Central Mountains through out the day tomorrow.

As far as wildfire smoke goes it does appear we will start to see it gradually build back into Thursday.

As always take care of yourself and others

