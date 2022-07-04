Temperatures heating up again this week

Fireworks viewing weather should be good in all locations with valley temperatures around 73 degrees at 10:15 pm and central mountain locations at 5000 feet in the upper 50s. The wind in all locations will settle down just after sunset which is still at 9:29 pm.

After a comfortable start to your Tuesday, you can expect temperatures to heat up to above 90. Clouds will start the day and there is a chance of a light shower in the morning before clearing for the afternoon.

It will be pretty hot on Wednesday with the mid-90s in the valley and low 80s at 5000 feet in central Idaho. By afternoon, isolated thunderstorms will form in western Idaho and there is the potential for some strong storms in Valley county.

More storms are possible on Thursday in the central mountains but the valley will be mostly sunny & continued hot around 95.

There is a slight chance of late-day storms again in the west-central mountains with temperatures in the 80s. The valley will stay mostly sunny and hot with the mid-90s continuing.

On Saturday a wave of energy could trigger more numerous showers & storms in the west-central mountains.

