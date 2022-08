Expect a hot day Thursday with a slight chance of very early morning showers or sprinkles then sunshine followed by a slight chance of a late day storm.

Friday will cool to the lower 90s with lots of clouds and a chance of afternoon and nighttime showers & storms.

You may wake up Saturday morning to showers or t-storms but the valley will quickly give way to sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the low 90s

Sunshine and hotter on Sunday with highs once again approaching 100.