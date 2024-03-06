Temperatures dropping below freezing overnight increasing the likelihood of icy roads.

Good Morning Idaho!

Spring has not sprung just yet. Yesterday, the Treasure Valley gained 3.8" of snowfall! While some of this has accumulated on the sides of roads, most of this melted leaving us with slick and wet roads yesterday.

Travel will be impacted this morning and here's why:

Overnight temperatures dropped below freezing, increasing the likelihood of widespread icy roads, but especially in the Treasure Valley this morning. This means most untreated roads will be icy as the sun comes up. Waking up temperatures will be in the 20s, bundle up and drive with caution on your commute.

The Lower Treasure Valley and Upper Treasure Valley are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 11 am this morning. Visibility is from one quarter to one half a mile in this fog!

As the front continues to move southward today, snow showers are expected to end around 6 am. However, temperatures will remain below normal until Friday. This weekend is shaping up to leave us with mild conditions and temperatures reaching the 50s by Sunday. The next round of rainfall is expected Monday and Tuesday.

