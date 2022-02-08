Temperatures creeping up in the valley

An inversion is in place across Idaho with warmer temperatures in the higher elevations and colder readings in the valleys. The Boise Mountains have seen highs Tuesday in the 40s.

The storm track continues to move through southern Canada while bypassing Idaho. Our next threat for snow for central Idaho is on Monday the 14th when a few inches could fall in the mountains. After that there are a few more possibilities of snow over the next seventeen days. They are on the 17th, 22nd, and 25th. All of these would not be major snows but two of them could have 3"-6" in the mountains of central Idaho. The best chance for snow in the Treasure Valley appears to be on February 17th. This would be a minor snow at most.

While it is likely that March will be a bit wetter, long-range forecasts are calling for a drier than normal Spring which is not going to help out our drought situation.

This long-range forecast through NEXT winter does not snow much promise either as below normal precipitation in the forecast for every month

https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/long_range/tools2.php

