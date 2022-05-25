Temperatures continue to soar through Thursday

Sunshine and warm temperatures have overspread the region and will only go higher on Thursday. Highs hit the mid-80s on Wednesday and should touch 90 on Thursday. Clouds will be on the increase Thursday afternoon and thunderstorms will begin to form in the afternoon. There is a chance of severe weather anytime from late afternoon through the evening for the valley and past midnight in the west-central mountains.

Expect more clouds on Friday with a chance of afternoon showers & storms. It will be cooler with valley temperatures topping out in the mid-70s.

Rain will develop late Friday night and last into the morning on Saturday. A quarter-inch of rain could fall in the valley during this time. The valley may see a break in the steady rain for late morning and early afternoon but more heavy showers & isolated storms will move in Saturday evening. The breeze will increase on Saturday.

Rain showers are likely Sunday morning with temperatures holding only in the 40s. During the afternoon we can expect a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for a few showers and high temperatures only in the mid-50s with a chilly breeze.

Clouds will linger on Monday with the chance of a few showers and still very chilly with highs once again holding in the 50s.

The water temperature at Lucky Peak Lake measured 55 degrees on Tuesday, up from 52 last Friday. The water height as of May 24th was 3034.78 feet

Stay connected right here or to my Facebook Page for updates on the weekend forecast and instantaneous severe weather alerts as storms approach late Thursday.