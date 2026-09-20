Temperatures aren't falling as we get close to the end of summer

We are in the final days of summer, and the temperatures are not falling like we usually see. A warm-up arrives this week, with clear skies. So when will temperatures fall?

Fall arrives on Tuesday with a jump in temperatures from the weekend. This week has mostly 80s in the Treasure Valley, with the peak arriving Thursday. 87°F is the highest so far, but we will have to wait to see if Idaho will see any 90s.

The good news is clear conditions across the board come along with this warm-up, so have the outdoor plans ready to go!

Late September is seeing very warm conditions continuing even after this week. Our six- to 10-day outlook is trending again warmer than per usual. Slightly wetter weather is expected along with that, but for the coming week, clear weather will be the norm.

Have a good weekend and be ready for warmer weather sticking around.

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