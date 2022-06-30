Valley temperatures will top 95 degrees on Saturday

Temperatures will continue to rise through Saturday when the valley should see 95-100 degrees. I do not expect any storms on Friday evening however, storms will likely form in northeast Oregon late Saturday and in the central mountains Saturday evening. There is a slight chance the valley could see an isolated storm.

On Sunday, there will be a lot more clouds around and as a front approaches, the wind will increase with a chance for more showers and storms popping up. Not quite as hot on Sunday with valley temperatures near 90 and the central mountains near 80 but cooler around any storms that form.

Monday will be breezy & cooler with morning clouds and a chance of showers in western Idaho. The sky should clear later in the day leaving a light breeze and cooler temperatures for most fireworks displays Monday night. High temperatures in the valley will dip to the low 80s and McCall will top out at 71 and temperatures in the low 60s by fireworks time.

