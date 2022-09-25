Temperatures are heating up but Boise State Fans will need to see these changes on Friday

Sunshine all weekend long will continue right into Monday with a warming trend. Expect temperatures in the mid-80s with light wind again.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be the hottest days this week with a high near 90. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday afternoon but should clear out for Wednesday.

A cold front will bring a breeze and cooler temperatures on Thursday leading us into a spectacular Friday with a temperature of 75 degrees and sunshine. The Boise State football game will start out in the mid-70s and fall into the 60s in the second half with light wind and a clear sky.

Next weekend looks good as well with sunshine on Saturday with a high near 80.