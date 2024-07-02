Temperatures are about to soar with triple digit heat on the horizon here's what you need to know

Good Morning Idaho

Grab your sunglasses and sunscreen heading out the door, we are shaping up to see a clear and warm day ahead of us. Temperatures along Valley floors will peak in the mid to upper 80s with my mountain friends sitting in the 70s!

Wednesday (HUMP DAY!!)

Dry northwest flow will continue to keep temperatures below average, expect breezier conditions going into tomorrow. 30-40mph Wind gusts will be possible across the Magic Valley and Camas Prarie. Good news is this will just aid in cooling us down before the heat arrives this weekend.

4TH of July

Enjoy the Holiday Idaho, temperatures will be nearing the 90s with lots of sunshine expected. Do enjoy the holiday safely, hydrate, lather on sunscreen, and take shade breaks when possible.

Friyay

A strong upper level ridge will continue to build along the coast, causing temperatures to soar to triple digit heat. It's going to be super important to remember heat safety tips this weekend.

Let's make it a great Tuesday

