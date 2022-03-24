Temperatures approach record-highs next few days

Thursday's weather in southern Idaho is a bit cooler than Wednesday's, though not by much, and tomorrow temperatures will continue to climb.

Cloud cover will persist over the weekend and get heavier by Sunday.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday temperatures will be well above normal - 15 to 20 degrees warmer - with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We'll approach records, if not break them, in many areas of southern Idaho for the next few days.

Next week a cooling trend begins Monday with some precipitation. Expect a drop in temperatures reaching near-normal levels by Thursday.