This week starts off with temperatures reaching soaring above average. Here's the latest forecast.

Happy Monday Idaho!

This week starts off on a warm note. Waking up temperatures will start in the upper 30s, reaching 65° by the afternoon. April usually brings warmer weather with the average high being 60°. While we are only a few degrees above average today, a larger warm up arrives tomorrow lasting through Wednesday.

A high pressure ridge builds over the Pacific Northwest today. Moving overhead tomorrow, causing temperatures across the area to increase 10-15 degrees above average. Forecast highs are currently sitting in the mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

As a cold front prepares to push into the area Wednesday into Thursday, rain chances and thunderstorms are possible ahead and behind the cold front. Leaving us with unsettled conditions through Sunday.

We will continue to track these showers as we head into Wednesday,

Have a great Monday