Temperature Inversion continues find out what this means for the week ahead

Happy Monday Idaho! I hope you had a restful holiday weekend and enjoyed the down time.

This morning the lower treasure valley is under a dense fog advisory through 11 am. If you're heading out early turn on your headlights and be sure to give yourself some extra room on the roads. Other advisories such as the air stagnation advisory will continue into 9 pm Friday.

Due to the temperature inversion, valley floors will remain cool and higher elevations will remain slightly warmer. This afternoon, highs along the valley floors remain in the 30s and lower 40s with mountains continuing to flirt with the 40s.

Due to an area of high pressure building over the Western coast, areas will remain cool and dry through the week ahead. However, there is some hope with a slight chance of a wintry mix heading into the weekend.

Otherwise across the Treasure Valley, it looks to remain a quiet and calm week for us. If we do see any rain come our way it would more than likely be into Sunday.

Will keep you updated right here throughout the week