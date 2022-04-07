Watch
Take advantage of Thursday's picturesque weather before this weekends wacky weather pattern!

Posted at 8:57 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 10:57:04-04

NAMPA, Idaho — Not too hot, not too cold. Thursday's temperatures are just right. I'm giving you the "green light" for almost every outdoor activity today so take advantage of the nice weather!

By Friday a powerful cold front will be approaches the west. Most of the day will be spent ahead of this front in the unseasonably warm air. Expect a high near 80 degrees in the valley.

There will be a warm southeast breeze between 10 and 20 mph but it will carry warm air. By 6 pm the cold front will be barreling through Canyon county with winds shifting out of the west and gusting to 40-45 mph along with blowing dust.

This front along with the dust should reach downtown Boise just before 7 pm.This system is expected to be dry with no credible precipitation expected until Monday.

