Watch Now
Weather

Actions

System bringing heavy mountain snow and rainfall to the Valley floors. Here's what you need to know.

Posted at 5:14 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 07:14:39-05

Good Morning Idaho!

Yesterday was mostly pleasant, the first portion of the day remained mostly dry and cloudy. Temperatures soared to the mid 40s, and rain took over the afternoon.

This morning, a low pressure system and cold front will cross the area bringing on and off showers to the Valley Floors. The Treasure Valley will see a break from the rain this morning. Lunch time pop up showers are are expected, becoming widespread around 3 pm. Showers are expected to become more persistent into dinner time accumulating a tenth to a quarter of an inch. The Magic Valley can also expect pop up showers of rain and snow through the day, becoming widespread at 8 pm.

The mountains will be breezy today. Gaining between 6 to 10 inches of snow in West Central Mountains and Boise Mountain zones. The Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for both of these areas until 5 am Friday.

Watches and Warnings
Lots of snow heading to the West Central Mountains and Boise Mountain Zones

The Sawtooth and Stanley Basins, Sun Valley, and the Big Lost Highlands are also under a winter storm warning in effect until 5 pm this afternoon. Snow accumulations in this area could be another 1 to 4 inches, with higher elevations of the Sawtooths seeing 6 inches.

Treasure Valley E
Drying out Friday and Saturday, with another system on the way Sunday.

Dry conditions are expected tomorrow and Saturday with another system passing through next week. Stay updated with my forecast here Sophia cruz (@sophiacruzwx) • Instagram photos and videos

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018