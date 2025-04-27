Sunshine wont last for too long, showers are on the way

BOISE, Idaho — I hope you enjoyed the warm temps and sunshine today! We'll feel those temperatures on Sunday, but as the saying goes— April showers bring May flowers.

On Sunday, we'll have more cloud coverage and some rain starting around the afternoon. Throughout the evening, we'll see showers with a mix of thunderstorms, but those showers should clear out by Monday.

The rest of the week is looking dry, warm, and filled with sunshine.

For our friends in the Magic Valley, it was partly cloudy majority of the day on Saturday, and just like the Treasure Valley, precipitation will be rolling through on Sunday as well.

That rain will last until Monday, from there the rest of the week is looking clear with temps in the high 60s to mid 70s.