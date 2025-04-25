Bogus Basin celebrates 83 years with May skiing and snowboarding event

BOISE, Idaho — In celebration of its 83rd anniversary, Bogus Basin is offering the community a unique opportunity to ski and snowboard in May.

Idaho News 6 recently spoke with the resort's marketing team, who shared the exciting news that all 2024-25 season pass holders can visit on May 3rd to receive a ticket.

Additionally, anyone with a single mountain ticket to any local mountain can also obtain a ticket for the day.

This event coincides with Idaho Gives, and Bogus Basin invites the community to come together in support during this week.

Notably, this will be the second time the resort has opened in May; the first instance occurred last year, which recorded the snowiest day in Bogus Basin's history during the 2022-23 season.

However, Bogus Basin advised that beginner trails will be closed on May 3rd, with only intermediate and expert trails available.

The resort will maintain its normal hours of operation, with further details expected to be released later this week.