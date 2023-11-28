Sunshine will give way to this major change in our weather for the weekend

Sunny, cold, and dry weather will give way to clouds then snow for the northwest. Idaho ski areas are getting ready for snow and it will be start on Friday with multiple pushes of moisture which could bring 18" of snow.

The valley will be dry though the Thursday evening rush our then snow will develop by midnight in the valley with the chance of at least an inch by the Friday morning commute. With cold temperatures in place, snow will be able to accumulate from the onset.

Temps will climb above freezing in the valley on Friday afternoon for melting but more snow and slick roads are possible Friday night!

By Saturday afternoon rain is likely in the valley as heavy snow falls above 4000 feet. By Sunday snow levels should climb to at least 5000 feet.

