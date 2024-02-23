Sunshine this weekend before a cold front makes its way into the Valley. Here's the latest forecast..

Good Morning Idaho!!! It's Friday and also the first day of the McCall Winter Carnival.

I will be attending this afternoon!! Catch me at the Idaho News 6 Booth, and the Mardi Gras Parade tomorrow. Here is an outlook on the weekend so you know what to wear. Temperatures today begin the 20s and warm to the 40s by the afternoon. This pattern remains until Sunday. I would recommend wearing layers and a jacket! This area will also get rain Sunday night, potentially causing travel impacts on Highways 55 and 95 for those returning from the carnival. Snow levels will be around 4500-5000 feet when the precipitation arrives. Gusty winds are also expected Sunday night into Monday.

Idaho News 6

As a high pressure system continues to hover over the Pacific North West. Waking up temperatures will be in the 30s, by the afternoon Sunny skies and highs in the 60s! It's almost like spring is in the air. Between Sunday afternoon and Monday cloud coverage increases from North to South ahead of a low pressure system. This will bring us rain and snow into the start of the next work week.

Idaho News 6

It will start as rain or rain/snow mix in mountain valleys through Sunday night with snow levels of 5500-6500 feet. During this time, wind gusts will pick up reaching 30-45 mph across SW Idaho. The heaviest parts will be from late Sunday night through Monday afternoon. Valley floors could see up to a quarter of an inch through Tuesday with the West Central Mountains seeing up to an inch. Have a great weekend! Stay up to date with my forecast here Sophia cruz (@sophiacruzwx) • Instagram photos and videos