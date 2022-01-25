Sunshine returns Tuesday!

NAMPA, Idaho — Sunshine returns across Idaho after snow showers in the mountains made way last night. A few flurries fell in the Treasure Valley as a result but for the next six days we can expect dry, relatively stable conditions again.

Inversion weakens Wednesday afternoon but strengthens Wednesday night through at least Thursday morning.

Starting on Monday the 31st stormier weather is expected to roll into the forecast. This system should be enough to keep the inversion away and increase chances of snow to the valley with snow highly likely in the mountains (2-5" in a three-day period).