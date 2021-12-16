Watch
Sunshine returns to the Treasure Valley

A cold Friday morning
Sunshine returns to the Treasure Valley
Posted at 4:27 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 18:30:42-05

Snow showers will end Thursday night giving way to some sunshine on Friday and Saturday.

We will finally get a break from the stormy weather but not before a deep blanket of snow fell in central Idaho just in time for skiers to take advantage of winter break.

I expect dry weather through the weekend and even early next week before more snow starts to head in our direction later in the week. There is a potential for several inches of snow in the valley on the 25th.

