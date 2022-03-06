Sunshine returns to start the week

Sunshine will return on Monday for most areas with seasonably cold temperatures.

On Tuesday morning snow will be falling in the central mountains from a storm system dropping down from the north. 2"-5" of snow could fall in McCall between Tuesday and Wednesday. 4"-10" of snow could fall at Brundage Mountain and Tamarack Resorts during this time frame.

For the valley, we can expect a chance of rain and snow Tuesday morning the rain showers in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be mild in the valley with temperatures rising into the mid-50s but Thursday will be colder with sunshine.

Warming temperatures will bring afternoon highs near 60 by Saturday for my pick day of the weekend. By Sunday rain showers will be falling in the valley.

In the mountains, snow will start to fall by Saturday and could continue into mid-week with moderate to heavy accumulations possible which would be great news for our struggling snowpack.

