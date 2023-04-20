Sunshine returns on Thursday but don't get too used to it

Sunshine and a light breeze make for a nice start to your Thursday but an approaching storm will change our weather dramatically by Thursday night.

Showers will arrive in the western valley by 10 pm and spread east into Boise by midnight. Expect a chance of rain till noon Friday in Boise then breaking clouds and cool with a breeze developing.

Saturday should yield lots of sunshine and milder temperatures with the light wind making for a pleasant day. Highs should be in the low 60s.

On Sunday, it will warm to the mid to upper 60s with a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a mild breeze from the southeast.

