Sunshine returns on the weekend, and dry weather continues on

After a week-long inversion and nothing but clouds, the sun finally shone over Idaho once again in the valley. Dry weather is set to continue.

This dry spell Idaho is seeing doesn't look to end soon. Clear weather isn't expected to change for the rest of the month. February may bring some chance of showers and snow, but we haven't seen much of a shift from dry conditions.

Temperatures continue into the cold 30s this weekend, but the work week bumps into the 40s consistently into the weekend. The weather stays consistent in Idaho with lots of clear weather.

Enjoy the sun and stay warm this weekend!