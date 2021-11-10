Watch
Sunshine Returns for Wednesday Ahead of Another Approaching Storm

Showers Likely on Thursday
Posted at 5:55 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 20:00:45-05

Boise had .40" of rain on Tuesday and the central mountains saw snow down to nearly 4500 feet.

McCall had 1"-2" of snow while the ski areas of central Idaho had 2"-6" and more snow is likely there Wednesday night and Thursday.

The valley will see a cold day Wednesday but the sunshine will return and make for a comfortably chilly afternoon.

After showers return for Thursday, milder conditions will be back for the weekend with high temperatures of 56-60. If you are headed to the Boise State football game I now think it will remain dry and mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-50s at kickoff then cooling down in the 2nd half.

Both Saturday and Sunday should be dry in the valley with rain and snow off & on in central Idaho.

