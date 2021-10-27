Sunshine & Milder Weather Make a Return

Sunshine returned on Wednesday and more sunshine will be with for Thursday and part of Friday.

Boise reached 61 on Wednesday with a cool afternoon breeze. So Thursday will feature lighter wind and a milder day making for a very pleasant afternoon.

Friday will bring us more sunshine to start but clouds may be on the increase during the afternoon. A cold front will move through the valley Friday evening kicking up the wind as early as 5 pm in Ontario then around sunset in Boise.

That cold front will drop the temperature a bit over the weekend with Sunday only in the 50s.

A few showers will fall in the central mountains before sunrise Thursday then over the weekend there could be a few more showers.