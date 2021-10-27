Watch
Weather

Actions

Sunshine & Milder Weather Make a Return

Highs 65-70 Thursday and Friday
Videos
Sunshine & Milder Weather Make a Return
Posted at 5:27 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 19:36:27-04

Sunshine returned on Wednesday and more sunshine will be with for Thursday and part of Friday.

Boise reached 61 on Wednesday with a cool afternoon breeze. So Thursday will feature lighter wind and a milder day making for a very pleasant afternoon.

Friday will bring us more sunshine to start but clouds may be on the increase during the afternoon. A cold front will move through the valley Friday evening kicking up the wind as early as 5 pm in Ontario then around sunset in Boise.

That cold front will drop the temperature a bit over the weekend with Sunday only in the 50s.

A few showers will fall in the central mountains before sunrise Thursday then over the weekend there could be a few more showers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018