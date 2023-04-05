Sunshine makes a return as a slow warming trend begins

After a chilly start to your Wednesday, the sunshine and relatively light wind will make for a more comfortable afternoon with a high in near 50 but it will feel like 60.

Sunshine continues on Thursday but the wind will increase making the milder high temp of 55 feel cooler. The wind will be southeast at 10-18 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

On Friday it won't be as cold in the morning but it will be mostly cloudy with showers developing in the afternoon and a high of 55.

Saturday may start cloudy but sunshine will develop with a milder, more pleasant afternoon as the temperatures soar above 60 for the first time this season. Expect it to reach the mid-60s.

Sunday looks to be the nicest day of the weekend with a partly cloudy sky and a high temp around 67 in Boise. The mild weather will last through Monday into Tuesday but the chance for showers will be increasing.

Stay connected right here or to my Facebook page for updates to my weekend forecast!