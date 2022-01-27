Sunshine looks to make a return to the valley

The cold, cloudy inversion continues but sunshine is expected to make a return for part of the day Thursday.

A cold southeast breeze will make it feel very cold in the valley Thursday morning but it should help to clear out the low cloud cover and reveal some sunshine.

Our dry weather pattern will continue through Sunday morning then finally a disturbance will drop down from the north bringing snow into the valley Sunday night and Monday morning which may make for a slick Monday morning commute.

If you are headed to the Winter Carnival in McCall this weekend expect picture-perfect (but cold) weather for Saturday with lots of sunshine. On Sunday clouds will be on the increase with snow developing late in the day. 1"-3" of snow is likely in McCall between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

