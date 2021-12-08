Sunshine increases but blustery & colder

A cold front is bringing light snow to the mountains of central Idaho and a blustery breeze will follow into Thursday for the Treasure Valley.

Brundage and Tamarack have had only very light snow on Wednesday and more snow showers are likely for Thursday and Friday. A prolonged period of snow is likely in the central mountains above 5500ft from Saturday afternoon into Tuesday. At least 1-2 feet of snow is likely at Brundage, Sun Valley, and Tamarack with maybe have that at Bogus Basin.

The valley will see some rain showers over the weekend but the heaviest precipitation will stay in the mountains.

