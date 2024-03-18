Sunshine follows us through the week! Here is my latest forecast.

Good morning Idaho!

Tomorrow is the Vernal Equinox, the earth will come over the equator bringing us equal hours of day and night across the world! This gives us more daylight, you may have noticed this with sunsets being around 8 pm.

This weekend shaped up to be sunny with clear skies! Temperatures remained in the 60s giving us some pleasant spring time weather. Waking up temperatures will start in the 40s, with clear skies and sunshine expected throughout the day. Highs will reach the upper 60s again today!

We've had a lot of sunshine over the weekend because of a high pressure ridge dominating the Pacific North West. Wednesday, this system will weaken, allowing a low pressure ridge to take it's place. This would bring rain chances to the Valley floors Friday through Sunday. If you are heading out to tree fort during these days bring a rain coat!

Stay up to date with my latest forecast here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/