Sunshine continues Wednesday with a cold morning

Valley temperatures dropping into the low 20s
Posted at 3:14 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 17:45:26-05

Monday's strong cold front brought gusty wind and much colder temperature into our area. The wind subsides Tuesday Evening but the cold will stick around through Wednesday.

Sunshine will return Wednesday and it will be a pretty decent day to get outside during the early afternoon with the lighter wind.

Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday night and Thursday with a chance of showers in the valley later in the day Thursday with snow falling above just 4000 feet. Snow will fall in the McCall area Thursday night and could accumulate 1"-3" by Friday late morning. 3"-7" of snow is likely at Tamarack Resort and Brundage Mountain Resort with this storm.

Drier conditions will work in for the weekend with the next threat for mountain snow will be next Wednesday. There may even be a bit of snow down to 3000 feet.

Stay connected to my Facebook page for my travel forecast into next week.

