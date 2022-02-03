Sunshine comes back on Friday

Our dry weather pattern continues with only weak systems moving in from the north. One of these systems will bring another bout of light snow for central Idaho Friday night. An inch of snow is possible in Long Valley with 1"-2" of snow possible at Brundage Mountain and Tamarack Resort.

The Treasure Valley will see sunshine much of Friday with increasing late-day clouds and another chance of snow flurries into very early Saturday morning followed by increasing sunshine Saturday afternoon. Sunshine should return on Sunday with weekend temperatures hitting the upper 30s.

The primary storm track is hitting western Canada with a couple of atmospheric river events expected to generate 3-5 feet of snow in the mountains of British Columbia. There is no sign of that storm track dropping south into the northwest US at least through mid-February. Idaho's snowpack percentages will continue to drop below average. The snow accumulation season for the Boise Basin runs through the first to the second week of April on average.

