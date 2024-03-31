Sunshine and warmer temperatures for the upcoming work week

It's a beautiful and breezy Easter Sunday across southwest Idaho, while areas further east into the Magic Valley and eastern Idaho are experiencing a cool and unsettled day with rain and snow continuing to impact the area through tonight. Snow levels have been around 4000 feet, with snow reported mixing in at Twin Falls airport. Winds have been gusting over 30mph in the Treasure Valley, but they will begin to diminish overnight as the system pulls away.

As we head into the work week, high pressure will take shape, providing sunny skies and warming temperatures for all. On Monday, temperatures will reach the mid 60s in the Treasure Valley and upper 50s in the Magic Valley. The warming trend will continue through the middle of the week, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s in the Treasure Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, a strong cold front will approach the area on Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop by around 10-15° from Wednesday into Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms likely along and behind the cold front. The weather will remain cool and unsettled into next weekend, with high temperatures only reaching the low to mid 50s.