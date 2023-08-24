Sunshine and haze Thursday ahead of an incoming low-pressure system

Temperatures get another boost Thursday as high-pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest. The Treasure Valley is looking at highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Higher elevations will hit the upper 70s and low 80s. Plenty of sunshine today with out much cloud cover beyond the haze pushing into the region.

Air quality is taking a hit through today as smoke billows inland with this high pressure. SW Idaho, eastern Oregon, and the Central Mountains are looking at moderate levels this morning.

Idaho News 6

A weak trough of low-pressure moves inland from the coast Friday and brings the region some isolated storms and a hit to temperatures. We're looking at a 30% chance of rain in the Treasure Valley tomorrow.

Temperatures stay mild through the weekend and warm up Monday to the upper 90s.