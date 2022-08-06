Sunshine and haze on the docket for Sunday

Monsoon moisture that primarily SE Idaho Friday will head out of the state by tonight leaving behind room for clear skies and warmup tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be the start of another brief warming trend.

Expect high temperatures in the low to mid-90s Sunday in the valleys of SW Idaho. Our mountain towns will be a bit cooler with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Our Idaho News 6 Futuretrack isn't showing any cloud cover or precipitation tomorrow. However, there will still be haze in the region from surrounding fires in northern California and central Oregon.

Idaho News 6 Clear skies with sunshine and haze expected Sunday

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Lemhi County where air quality has been degraded to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" due to the nearby Moose Fire.

Temperatures will continue to get even hotter Monday and Tuesday breaking the triple-digit threshold. Heat Advisories may be issued due to an increase of likelihood of heat-related illness with these temperatures. Stay safe out there!

We'll see lower temperatures come Wednesday.